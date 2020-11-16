Flasher volleyball

FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Volleyball Tournament is the last high school sporting event allowed to take place before the new requirements for gatherings takes place.

Flasher will be in Fargo representing Region Five on the Class-B side.

The Bulldogs went through the region without dropping a set.

They beat Wilton-Wing 3-0 on Saturday to secure a return trip to the state tournament.

With schedule changes due to COVID, the Bulldogs were able to win the region title on their own court.

Faith Marion, Flasher senior hitter, said: “Having our home court advantage was amazing even without being able to have a huge student section, cheer section. It was just as special especially finishing this region tournament on our court was amazing.”

Tymber Boldt, Flasher senior hitter, said: “Our goal was to make it to that first round of regionals and to advance in the tournament to see us come in as the number one seed, I mean, that was more than we expected but once we realized we could do that, I mean, you should see the effort in practice. We put in twice the effort. We knew we could get there. We knew we could do it again. A lot of people though with this young team we weren’t going to be able to make it to state and we said, you know what, let’s prove you all wrong.”

Boldt is the Bulldogs leading hitter and she was picked by the coaches as the Region Senior Athlete of the Year.

Boldt and Marion play the middle for the Bulldogs and it’s the best attacking spot for Flasher.

Jerlyn Gabrielson, Flasher head coach, said: “That’s the strength of our offense everything else begins to open up more when our hitters from the middle, when Tymber and Faith are getting the ball. It creates confusion for the defense and they’re really overplaying that and that allows our other hitters to also get open.”

Boldt said: “Faith, I mean, she’s a beast up there! She can really kill it. That’s kind of our simple, easy sauce is just setting up the middle’s and once we start getting the momentum and start getting some points then we start to mix is up and utilize our other hitters.”

Flasher will play the first match of the opening round at the Fargodome on Thursday against Thompson who is the two seed. It’s scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. central time.

