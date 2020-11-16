Fallen North Dakota soldier honored during Sunday football game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fallen North Dakota soldier was honored in a big way Sunday.

Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Darren Linde and another member of the 818th engineering company were killed in action on December 3, 2012 when an IED struck their vehicle in Afghanistan.

Sunday, he was recognized in front of a nationwide audience at the Rams/Seahawks game.

While football fans across the country celebrated the game Sunday afternoon, a Lincoln family had their own watch party.

This celebration. A bitter-sweet one. For a fallen soldier, husband and father. LA Rams players wore the initials of fallen heroes on their helmets, including those of Army National Guard Sergeant First Class Darren Linde who was killed in action on December 3, 2012.

“Everything he touched turned to gold and he died doing what he loved,” said daughter, Alexis West.

Adrienne Linde said two days before his death, she called Darren overseas and told him something felt odd.

“I told him that I’ve been having these nightmares,” said Adrienne Linde.

Her nightmares were of two soldiers wearing dress greens, a symbol of life lost.

“Darren said to me: ‘Honey, close your eyes and I’m right there with you.’ Then we got disconnected. That was the last thing I ever heard him say,” said Adrienne Linde.

Words Adrienne said she keeps close to her heart.

The family couldn’t attend the game in-person because of COVID-19 so the team created cardboard cutouts of them and placed them in the stands.

Adrienne said even though her whole family is Seahawks fans, she hoped the LA Rams would beat her beloved team, which they did 23 to 16.

