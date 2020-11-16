Canvassing process for Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – Last Monday was the last day that the Ward County Canvassing Board could accept ballots postmarked by Nov. 3., and the last day to show proof of residence for ballots that were set aside.

According to Ward County, 21 set-asides were accepted, while 139 were rejected due to insufficient documentation or identification.

Election workers added an additional 88 ballots to the count overall at canvassing last Monday.

“What happens is you have results on election night that are considered unofficial results, and that means that those that were allowed to be counted through election day, were counted and presented by every county. And then there were a couple of situations that allowed for additional ballots to be considered,” said North Dakota State Election Director Brian Newby.

Newby said those situations include set-asides and absentee ballots postmarked and completed correctly by Nov. 3.

The additional votes did not impact any election results.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.