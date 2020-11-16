Advertisement

Burleigh County Sheriff focusing on peaceful resolution instead of infractions

Burleigh County sheriff on executive order
Burleigh County sheriff on executive order
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Monday regarding Gov. Doug Burgum’s urge for law enforcement to police the new order.

Sheriff Kelly Leben said the Burleigh County Sheriffs Department will take an educational approach if called to a violation.

"An education stance to assure the citizens understand the order and attempt to remedy the violation by working with all person’s involved with discretion and common sense prior to taking enforcement action,” said Leben.

Leben said businesses have the ability to request customers to wear a mask and have the right to refuse service for those who don’t wear a mask.

“If a business would happen to contact our department due to someone not abiding by their request, we will then become involved in the matter. Our department will focus on a peaceful resolution through education and communication, but if deemed appropriate, a citation for the infraction could be issued,” said Leben.

