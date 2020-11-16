Advertisement

Bismarck Chief says officers wont be actively looking but will respond to executive order

Bismarck Police Department
Bismarck Police Department(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a statement, Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch says the department will not actively be looking for non-compliance, but respects the executive order.

Draovitch says officers will respond if called and will determine the proper way to address a possible violation.

“We will respond to these calls with respect and courtesy, education on the executive order when possible, and as a last resort, issue a citation if the new executive order is broken,” said Draovitch.

Draovitch said serving and protecting the community is the department’s main priority and is asking residents to respect each other’s decisions.

“…some do not agree with this executive order, and others are grateful for it. This is the beauty of our great county and we need, now more than ever, to respect others and their viewpoints,” said Draovitch.

