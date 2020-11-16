Advertisement

67-year-old pleads guilty to GSI in plea agreement

Dennis Scherr
Dennis Scherr(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday for raping a woman in February.

Dennis Scherr pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and a pre-sentencing investigation was ordered by a Burleigh county judge.

Bismarck Police say Scheer performed a sex act on the 44-year-old woman while she was under the influence of alcohol.

