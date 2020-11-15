Advertisement

Three separate places vandalized in Bismarck

Vandalism
Vandalism(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vandals spray-painted obscenities towards police on two interstate overpasses near West Turnpike Ave and Washington Street and East Turnpike Ave and 4th Street.

Police also said a 20 to 30-year-old man was caught on surveillance video around 1:15 Saturday morning spray painting the letters “ACAB” and an anarchy symbol at the Arrowhead Plaza. The man was wearing a black coat, gray pants, black shoes and a blue stocking hat. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum issues business and mask mandates
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 17.1% daily rate; 14,654 tests, 2278 positive, 19 deaths
Mask Mandate
Bismarck-Mandan community reacts to mask mandate and capacity requirements
Stark County Sheriff
Stark County sheriff says his department won’t enforce new state mandates
Danny Rice, 67, discusses the coronavirus in his auto repair shop in downtown Elmwood,...
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns

Latest News

Ornament submissions
State capitol asks for handmade ornaments
Energy assistance
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program offered by ND DHS
Three generations of hunters
Three generations gather for deer hunting, make memories of a lifetime
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 12.6% daily rate; 8,049 tests, 935 positive, 10 deaths