Three separate places vandalized in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vandals spray-painted obscenities towards police on two interstate overpasses near West Turnpike Ave and Washington Street and East Turnpike Ave and 4th Street.

Police also said a 20 to 30-year-old man was caught on surveillance video around 1:15 Saturday morning spray painting the letters “ACAB” and an anarchy symbol at the Arrowhead Plaza. The man was wearing a black coat, gray pants, black shoes and a blue stocking hat. No arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.