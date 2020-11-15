Advertisement

State capitol asks for handmade ornaments

Ornament submissions(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas, and this year, First Lady Kathryn Burgum is encouraging the public to continue on a creative tradition.

The public is invited to provide handmade ornaments for the State Christmas tree, which will be on display in Memorial Hall in the state capital.This year’s theme is “Creating Connections,” but ornaments can be made in any shape or style.

Each ornament should include the name of the artist, their email and a brief description that includes the art form used and the story behind it.

Ornaments must be received no later than Nov. 27 and should be addressed to Julie Strom in the in the Office of Management and Budget office at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, N.D. 58505.First Lady Kathryn Burgum released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“This year’s theme of ‘Creating Connections’ is an important reminder to reach out and stay socially connected this holiday season, whether it’s on a Zoom call, over the phone, or 6 feet apart. Through these challenging times, we can find joy and hope in these time-honored traditions.”

Any ornaments submitted become the property of the First lady and may be hung on the state tree in the future.

