Rural grocery stores bounce back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past year and a half, lawmakers have been developing and finalizing studies on a wide variety of issues.

Many of these studies go on to shape policy and may change state law.

While North Dakota endured a pandemic, one study showed a struggling industry ending up having a silver lining.

For the past few years, North Dakota had seen wide scale closings of small-town grocery stores.

But during the pandemic, people began relying on their smaller stores more... helping local economies and avoiding food deserts.

“With the COVID, it’s really brough to our attention how important rural grocery stores are. They’ve probably, I’ve heard as much as four times the business they had on a regular basis that COVID brought,” said Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

The state legislature had been doing a study on rural grocery stores and how to keep them from closing.

One of the more popular options was building a central storage location for stores to order from to bring down shipping costs.

