Progress on Mouse River flood project, nine years later

Minot flood plan
Minot flood plan(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Nearly a decade after the 2011 flood, work continues on the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.

The first phases of the flood protection project reduced flood risk in the river valley from Burlington to Velva and surrounding areas.

Today, the project is more focused on city projects, such as the floodwalls in Minot.

While some phases are wrapping up, the overall flood plan still has years to go before it’s finished and requires a lot of funding.

“We have been getting about 70 million dollars a year from the state. So, with a billion dollar project like this, its going to take us several years to get it all done and built and come up with our cost share and everything for it,” said Dan Jonasson, Souris River Joint Board Director.

The projected finish date reaches into 2030.

For all the updates and the latest progress on the plan, you can go to www.mouseriverplan.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

