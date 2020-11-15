National Guard soldiers leave for deployment

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, 72 North Dakota National Guard soldiers deployed for their nine month mission to Washington D.C.

The Bismarck based Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment will be assisting a DC based brigade transporting personal and cargo.

In late October at a virtual send-off ceremony, North Dakota leaders praised the soldiers for their willingness to help in other states.

“Whether it’s at home or overseas, you have repeatedly answered the call to serve protecting our communities against natural disasters, helping secure our nation’s airspace or defending our interests abroad,” said Sen. John Hoeven.

“You’ve been training for almost a year and you’ll be gone for almost a year . So a heartfelt thank you for your commitment and dedication to the mission and our great country,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer.

Of the 72 solider who deployed, 38 are married and 34 have children.

North Dakota National Guard leaders say most of the information about the mission is confidential, but they are not being sent to Washington D.C. for election reasons.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.