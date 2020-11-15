Advertisement

Minot Minotauros temporarily pause ticket sales amid COVID restrictions

Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Minotauros hockey club announced on social media Saturday they are temporarily pausing ticket sales so they can revisit attendance policies, in the wake of Gov. Doug Burgum’s COVID-19 mandates.

The team said they “intend to cooperate fully to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

A spokesperson for the team reiterated with Your News Leader the pausing of ticket sales is only temporary, and the team will announce a new ticket policy as soon as they figure out their attendance limitations.

The new policy will take effect for the team’s upcoming games Nov. 20-21 against the Aberdeen Wings.

The team had to reschedule upcoming games with the St. Cloud Norsemen and Bismarck Bobcats due to players under COVID-19 protocols.

More information can be found on the team’s website.

