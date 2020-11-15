Advertisement

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program offered by ND DHS

Energy assistance
Energy assistance(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Human Services is reminding residents who utilize its heating assistance program that they must reapply each year.

The program runs each year from October first to the end of March. Last year the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helped roughly 12,800 residents by paying a portion of their heat bill. This year 4000 have signed up so far.

Acceptance to the program is based on income.

“In determining eligibility, we look at income along with household expenses and we determine what portion of the net income is available for some heating cost,” said Michele Gee, the Economic Assistance Division Director of North Dakota Human Services.

Gee encourages anyone who is struggling with their heat bill to sign up for the program.

More information can be found here.

