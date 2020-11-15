Advertisement

Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson has won the Masters, shooting a 68 in the final round to finish at 20-under par and win the pandemic-delayed tournament by five strokes.

The 2016 U.S. Open champion claimed his second major. He is the 12th player to win without ever trailing at the end of any round.

Cameron Smith (69) and Sungjae Im (69) were second at 15 under. Justin Thomas was fourth at 12 under.

