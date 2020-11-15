Crew relocates mussels on Sheyenne River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A crew is working to relocate mussels in the southeast portion of the state on the Sheyenne River.

Kathryn Dam is a low-head dam on the Sheyenne River will be replaced with a safer rock structure. Before construction, the Game and Fish Department teamed up with Valley City State University and other partners to relocate mussels.

“In this particular area is what we know of as the largest mussel bed in the state. And since they’re removing that dam, that’s probably going to release a lot of sediment. So we just want to get those mussels out of there and basically put them somewhere else where they can thrive," said Valley City State University, Dr. Andre Delorme.

Dr. Delorme said they relocated around 10,000 mussels upstream and downstream of the dam.

“And basically, it was just a process of collecting mussels, putting them in buckets, and we calculated how many mussels a bucket would fill, and we kept track of how many buckets we had," said Dr. Delorme.

“We didn’t do too much as far as numbers per species but quantifying and then put them in our fish distribution tank, which is a 320 gallon tank we have in the back of our truck. You know, we got water in there, oxygen and then we haul them a few river miles upstream and then brought them down the river, kind of spread them out," said NDGF Fisheries Biologist, Michael Johnson.

North Dakota has a healthy population of mussels, which plays an important role in our state’s rivers.

“These are native mussels. These are species that have been living here for thousands of years, they are a natural component of the river. They do an important job of cycling nutrients. They filter water,” said Dr. Delorme.

Dam reconstruction will eventually benefit mussels, fish and anglers.

“There’s going to be a place for fish to get over the current. There’s going to be forage there. But one of the main things is part of this project is angler access to the site, it’s supposed to be restored or improved upon what’s currently available," said Valley City State University, Dr. Andre Delorme.

The mussel population below the dam was estimated at about 16,000 in 2019. With the cold weather during relocation the mussels started burrowing into the sediment, making it difficult to collect them all.

