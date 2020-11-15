Century wins Girls’ State Swimming and Diving Championships

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots have won sixth straight state swimming and diving team championship. Below are the team results for the one-day event that was moved to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Team Scores

1. Bismarck Century High School 413

2. West Fargo Sheyenne HS 349

3. Minot High School 244.5

4. West Fargo High School 185

5. Williston High School 162

6. Dickinson High School 142

7. Legacy High School 129

8. Grand Forks Central HS 125

9. Fargo Davies High School 117

10. Shanley High School 109

11. Fargo South High School 92

12. Fargo North High School 84

13. Jamestown High School 67

14. Mandan High School 42

15. Bismarck High School 30.5

16. Wahpeton High School 18

17. Grand Forks Red River HS 14

