Advertisement

Century wins Girls’ State Swimming and Diving Championships

Century Girls Swimming
Century Girls Swimming(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Century Patriots have won sixth straight state swimming and diving team championship.  Below are the team results for the one-day event that was moved to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Team Scores

1. Bismarck Century High School 413

2. West Fargo Sheyenne HS 349

3. Minot High School 244.5

4. West Fargo High School 185

5. Williston High School 162

6. Dickinson High School 142

7. Legacy High School 129

8. Grand Forks Central HS 125

9. Fargo Davies High School 117

10. Shanley High School 109

11. Fargo South High School 92

12. Fargo North High School 84

13. Jamestown High School 67

14. Mandan High School 42

15. Bismarck High School 30.5

16. Wahpeton High School 18

17. Grand Forks Red River HS 14

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum issues business and mask mandates
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 17.1% daily rate; 14,654 tests, 2278 positive, 19 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun

Latest News

Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros temporarily pause ticket sales amid COVID restrictions
Bismarck mobile home fire
Bismarck mobile home a total loss after fire
Evening weather 11-14-2020
Evening weather 11-14-2020
Mussels
Crew relocates mussels on Sheyenne River