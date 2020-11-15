Advertisement

Bismarck mobile home a total loss after fire

Bismarck mobile home fire
Bismarck mobile home fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Fire destroyed a mobile home in Bismarck Saturday evening. The Bismarck Fire Department was called to North 26th and Thayer Ave around 8:15 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation. No one was home at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum issues business and mask mandates
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 17.1% daily rate; 14,654 tests, 2278 positive, 19 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun

Latest News

Minot Minotauros
Minot Minotauros temporarily pause ticket sales amid COVID restrictions
Century Girls Swimming
Century wins Girls’ State Swimming and Diving Championships
Evening weather 11-14-2020
Evening weather 11-14-2020
Mussels
Crew relocates mussels on Sheyenne River