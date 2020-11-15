Bismarck mobile home a total loss after fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Fire destroyed a mobile home in Bismarck Saturday evening. The Bismarck Fire Department was called to North 26th and Thayer Ave around 8:15 p.m. for heavy smoke and flames.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. No one was injured and the cause is under investigation. No one was home at the time of the fire.

