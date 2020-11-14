Advertisement

Ward County residents share concerns if county moves to “red” risk level

North Dakota risk level
North Dakota risk level(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota climbed into the orange statewide and only has one more COVID-19 caution level above that, red.

While the other risk levels have been held as recommendations. Red appears to be a requirement, and would return counties raised to that level to the type of lockdown the state saw in March.

“That probably be good so we can get it under control and try to have less people infected with it,” said Lori Braasch, Minot.

“It’s nothing more than a label. It’s not changed anything, it’s not done anything. So until I see anything actually happening then I don’t...,” said Kari Barille, Minot.

“Made a definite financial impact on me cause I’m a widow, I live alone, and it’s gonna be terrible,” said Helen Otto, Minot.

