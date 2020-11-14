Turtle Mountain utilities Commission announces temporary closure

BECLOURT, N.D. – The recent spike in COVID-19 cases is affecting utilities in the Turtle Mountain area.

The Turtle Mountain Public Utilities Commission announced in a Facebook post Thursday that they will be shutting down their office until further notice.

According to the post they will still be responding to emergencies.

They are asking residents to mail in any payments to TMPUC at P.O. BOX 490, Belcourt, ND 58316.

Anyone with an emergency can contact their emergency line at: 701-477-6159, ext. 13.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.