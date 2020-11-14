Stark County sheriff says his department won’t enforce new state mandates

DICKINSON, N.D. - One North Dakota sheriff has voiced his opinion about the new mandates.

In a message on the Stark County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, Sheriff Corey Lee said his department will continue to educate the public and work to keep people as safe as possible, but they will not be enforcing the new mandates.

“In a nutshell, we will not be enforcing mask mandates. We will not be enforcing mandates on businesses,” said Sheriff Corey Lee. “That will be up to the individual businesses to decide whether or not they want to comply with the guidelines Governor Burgum has set forth.”

Sheriff Lee said he was not speaking on behalf of the Dickinson Police Department; he expects them to make their own statement regarding enforcement.

