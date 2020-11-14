Advertisement

Sky Dancer Casino extends gaming floor closure

Sky Dancer Casino closure extension
Sky Dancer Casino closure extension(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Sky Dancer Hotel and Casino will keep its gaming floor closed for a just a little longer following a recent spike in COVID cases.

The gaming floor will remain closed through Nov.20.

The restaurant Grillerz and the hotel will remain open to accommodate professionals helping the community.

The Casino was originally shut down on Nov. 4, at the same time the tribe also adopted and updated its tribal curfew and mask mandate that are still in effect.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy

Latest News

North Dakota ballot machine
North Dakota election officials discuss voting machine safety precautions
Turtle Mountain utilities Commission
Turtle Mountain utilities Commission announces temporary closure
Teen mental health
Teen mental health declining as pandemic progresses; experts emphasize importance of family
Oil Drums
Oil demand will likely be volatile in future according to experts