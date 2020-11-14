Sky Dancer Casino extends gaming floor closure

BELCOURT, N.D. – The Sky Dancer Hotel and Casino will keep its gaming floor closed for a just a little longer following a recent spike in COVID cases.

The gaming floor will remain closed through Nov.20.

The restaurant Grillerz and the hotel will remain open to accommodate professionals helping the community.

The Casino was originally shut down on Nov. 4, at the same time the tribe also adopted and updated its tribal curfew and mask mandate that are still in effect.

