Saturday: 17.1% daily rate; 14,654 tests, 2278 positive, 19 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 17.1%* Saturday. There are 305 currently hospitalized (+12 change) with 37 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 14,654 tests, 2278 were positive. There were 19 new deaths (726 total). 11,311 active cases.

BY THE NUMBERS

14,654 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

999,974 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

2,278 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

62,872 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

17.08% – Daily Positivity Rate**

11,311 - Total Active Cases

+825 Individuals from Yesterday

1,426 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (1,177 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

50,835 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

305 – Currently Hospitalized

+12 - Individuals from yesterday

19 – New Deaths*** (726 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 70s from Nelson County.

Woman in her 90s from Richland County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 60s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.