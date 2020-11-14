Advertisement

ORCS’ Kendal Braun signs with Minot State volleyball

Kendal Braun
Kendal Braun(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Our Redeemer’s libero Kendal Braun signed with Minot State volleyball at the Knights' gym Friday.

She said she’s looking forward to the next chapter in the game while she pursues a nursing degree.

“My coaches really helped me make that decision, and I wasn’t ready to be done with volleyball yet. I’m really excited to be playing with MSU,” said Braun.

Braun joins former Knights Annie Folden and Tea Boeckel on the Beavers roster.

