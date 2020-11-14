Oil demand will likely be volatile in future according to experts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil prices have had majors swings since the pandemic began. Although it seems markets have recovered at about 40-dollars.. experts say long-term demand is still in question.

Market experts say oil producers should expect uncertainty in the coming years.

They say without green forms of transportation readily available, the restriction on pipelines being built and the potential of not being able to use federal lands for fracking under the Biden administration could create some problems.

“What would happen is initially it would send the price of oil up, as hard as that seems to comprehend. It would. Until you find the replacement for gasoline and oil,” said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investors.

Graner says the prices would go up because the restricted access would increase demand where oil is being produced, in other countries, like the Middle East. He says oil prices would likely drop years down the road once alternatives are being used.

