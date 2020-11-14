Advertisement

Oil demand will likely be volatile in future according to experts

Oil Drums
Oil Drums(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil prices have had majors swings since the pandemic began. Although it seems markets have recovered at about 40-dollars.. experts say long-term demand is still in question.

Market experts say oil producers should expect uncertainty in the coming years.

They say without green forms of transportation readily available, the restriction on pipelines being built and the potential of not being able to use federal lands for fracking under the Biden administration could create some problems.

“What would happen is initially it would send the price of oil up, as hard as that seems to comprehend. It would. Until you find the replacement for gasoline and oil,” said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investors.

Graner says the prices would go up because the restricted access would increase demand where oil is being produced, in other countries, like the Middle East. He says oil prices would likely drop years down the road once alternatives are being used.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy

Latest News

Teen mental health
Teen mental health declining as pandemic progresses; experts emphasize importance of family
In-person voting
North Dakota’s election results are finalized
Angila Wilder
Five-year mark of the killing of Angila Wilder in Minot
World Kindness Day
Washburn fifth-graders spread kindness on World Kindness Day