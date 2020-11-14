Advertisement

NSIC sets basketball, wrestling schedules in 2021

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced basketball and wrestling schedules to begin in January with schools competing against one opponent each week.

Basketball teams will have 16 games, and wrestling squads will have six duals.

Indoor track & field and women’s swimming & diving schedules will continue to develop with a January start.

Schedules can be found on www.NorthernSun.org.

