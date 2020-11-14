North Dakota’s election results are finalized

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Election Day was Nov. 3, but the results of the election weren’t official until the State Canvassing Board met on Nov. 13.

The 2020 election cycle has been interesting on many levels, from President Donald Trump claiming widespread voter fraud in the United States to the death of a District 8 State House candidate, leaving state leaders fighting over who gets to name a replacement to the seat.

However, the State Canvassing Board has certified the results of North Dakota’s 2020 general election.

Vote totals from the general election have been approved, despite a request from Democratic-NPL Party Executive Director Michael Taylor to vote on the controversial District 8 House seat separately.

“This vote would signal that the two winners are the ones laid out here,” said Taylor.

The two highest vote getters would be Dave Nehring and David Andahl, but since Andahl’s passing due to Covid-19, state leaders are fighting over who belongs in that seat.

The Democratic-NPL Party said it should go to Kathrin Volochenko who received the third highest amount of votes.

But Secretary of State Al Jaeger, R-N.D., said the board can only certify the election results, not determine whether any candidate was qualified.

“I don’t think a vote signifies anything other than these are the vote totals,” said Secretary of State Jaeger.

“These are just the numbers,” said State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt, R-N.D. Secretary Jaeger agreed with her statement.

Although the State Canvassing Board meeting makes vote totals official, who will be appointed to the District 8 seat, and who has the power to make the replacement, are still up in the air with the lawsuit filed by Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., against the Secretary of State.

The District 8 lawsuit will need to be decided quickly by the State Supreme Court as legislative session begins in January.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.