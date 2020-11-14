North Dakota election officials discuss voting machine safety precautions

MINOT, N.D. – Election officials in the state said they took every precaution to ensure that the voting machines used during the election were working properly.

Each county performed a logic and accuracy test that included putting a predetermined number of ballots in the machine and checking to make sure they were correct.

They also performed that again publicly prior to the election.

Another security measure included performing a post-election audit where a precinct is selected at random by the Secretary of State’s office in each county, and votes are re-tabulated for accuracy.This year they also implemented electronic poll books.

“If you had mailed in a ballot by mail, maybe you thought it wasn’t going to get delivered in time. If you voted in person than that would flag that you already voted, so the county auditor would know if your ballot came in the mail that you already voted and not to process that,” said Brian Newby, State Elections Director. There is also a paper ballot record of every vote cast in North Dakota.

It is also worth noting that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked North Dakota first in a national survey on how each state performed in the 2018 midterm election based on a variety of indicators.

