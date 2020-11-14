North and South Dakota COVID strategy comparison

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North and South Dakota have been strongly linked ever since statehood in 1889. What happened to one usually happened to the other as well. And it’s generally been the same with COVID-19.

In the early stages of the pandemic, the two states took differing approaches.

Gov. Doug Burgum made some executive orders in March, limiting access to state facilities, shutting down various businesses and limiting the operations of restaurants.

In South Dakota, Kristi Noem took a more hands off approach.

By April first, North Dakota had 51 more cases than South Dakota, with three deaths compared to one. But in the ensuing months, South Dakota had what some have called super spreader events.

In April, more than 80 employees at the Smithfield Pork plant tested positive.

There was an Independence Day event at Mount Rushmore with President Trump on July 3, and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August, although there are no definitive numbers of infections from those events. But by the end of August, South Dakota had 13,509 cases, with 167 deaths, compared to North Dakota’s 12,000 cases and 145 deaths. For the next several weeks, South Dakota’s numbers were slightly higher than North Dakota’s.

But by Oct. 13, North Dakota surpassed South Dakota and had nearly 80 more deaths. That trend has continued, and as of Thursday, North Dakota has 1,700 more cases.

Now, eight months after the pandemic took hold, both states have among the highest percentages of positive tests in the country.

