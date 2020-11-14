New rapid testing coming to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced the state is introducing new rapid tests called BinaxNOW.

Healthcare and long-term care workers will be the first to receive the new rapid tests.

Gov. Burgum said those workers need test results faster in order to continue their essential work.

“It can help us identify those individuals that are spreading right now and to know it immediately, it’s a game changer,” said Gov. Burgum.

He added that the new rapid testing is also substantially cheaper, which will be helpful when the state runs out of federal Covid-19 relief funds.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.