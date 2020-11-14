Advertisement

Minot State collecting food, winter gear for students

Food collection
Food collection
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University is currently accepting donations for its annual food hat and glove drive.

The drive is now through Nov. 20.All items will go to the Minot State Food Pantry.The three drop-off locations include the first floors of the Student Center, Memorial, and Old Main.

Leaders of the Lutheran Campus Ministry, which partners with MSU Wellness Center to run the pantry, said the drive addresses an essential need for students on campus.

“A lot of times students come here with no gear to handle the North Dakota, Minot North Dakota cold weather so the school tries to offer ways to provide for those needs,” said Anna Dykeman, deacon with Lutheran Campus Ministry.

Dykeman also thanked the Minot State Staff Senate for hosting the drive.

Coats are also being accepted.

