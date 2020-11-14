Advertisement

Minot Mayor reacts to Gov. Burgum’s COVID-19 mandates

(WEAU)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma offered his take on Gov. Doug Burgum’s mask mandate.

He released the following statement to Your News Leader:

“Given the alarming rate of infection across the state that is pushing healthcare facilities to the brink and beyond, the Governor & State Health Officers' executive orders are well justified. It will be challenging for local authorities to uphold the Executive Orders but our community is committed to getting through this exceptionally difficult time.”

The city of Minot approved its own mask mandate on Oct. 20, though the city’s version did not have penalties for non-compliance.

