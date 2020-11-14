Minot High Cheer looking to defend state title

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High School Cheer Team is gearing up to defend its North Dakota State Cheer Competition Championship on Saturday.

The group said they’ve enjoyed working on their new routine since August.

“Our stunts are very solid. We can get those really well. We have a lot of tumblers this year, so that’s good,” said Shay Green, junior.

“Coming to practice is super fun, especially with a great team. Working together is the best part of it,” said Dylan Allen, senior.

In addition to this season’s routine, the cheerleaders worked on a summer food distribution project with Farms to Family program as well as the Visit Minot new logo promotion.

