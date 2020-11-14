Advertisement

Minot High Cheer looking to defend state title

Minot High School Cheer Team
Minot High School Cheer Team(KFYR)
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High School Cheer Team is gearing up to defend its North Dakota State Cheer Competition Championship on Saturday.

The group said they’ve enjoyed working on their new routine since August.

“Our stunts are very solid. We can get those really well. We have a lot of tumblers this year, so that’s good,” said Shay Green, junior.

“Coming to practice is super fun, especially with a great team. Working together is the best part of it,” said Dylan Allen, senior.

In addition to this season’s routine, the cheerleaders worked on a summer food distribution project with Farms to Family program as well as the Visit Minot new logo promotion.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy

Latest News

Kendal Braun
ORCS’ Kendal Braun signs with Minot State volleyball
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC sets basketball, wrestling schedules in 2021
Dakota Bowl: St. Mary's beats Beulah
Saints win “AA” Dakota Bowl Title
9-Man Linton-HMB beats Cavalier
Linton-HMB wins 9-Man Championship