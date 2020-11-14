Advertisement

Minot-area law enforcement react to Gov. Burgum’s mandates

Mask
Mask(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader reached out to Minot-area law enforcement leaders for their take on if and how they plan to enforce Gov. Doug Burgum’s COVID-19 mandates.

In a statement to Your News Leader, Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed said:

“This will affect the city more than us, but for now we will follow the Governor’s recommendation of education first. I don’t plan on issuing citations at this point.”

Minot Police Chief John Klug said his department is working through the details, and will address the matter publicly once they determine how to enforce the orders with discretion and fairness.

