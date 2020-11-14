Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum issues business and mask mandates
North and South Dakota comparison
North and South Dakota COVID strategy comparison