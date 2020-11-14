Advertisement

Experts say loneliness from distancing is leading to suicide

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mental health experts say loneliness is on the rise as social distancing becomes the norm.

Experts say that feeling lonely, we can feel like there’s no one to talk to about our mental state.

They say we are social beings and need interaction to keep our minds sharp, happy and healthy.

Experts say loneliness can lead to much more serious problems and reactions.

“As we are feeling more lonely, we might have more irrational thoughts that leads into more depression and more suicidal thinking. Because we’re lonely and we’re feeling lonely, we think no one wants us here anyway,” said Child Mental Health Counselor Valerie Meyers.

For resources on depression, anxiety and suicide prevention, visit CDC.gov.

