Century wins another Dakota Bowl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second season in a row, the Century Patriots are the Class-AAA undefeated state champions.

The Dakota Bowl title was a 34-0 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne, the same team the Patriots beat for the championship last year.

The Patriots showed their physical superiority early at the Fargodome. Ron Wingenbach’s crew built a 24-0 lead in the first half. The Patriots have now won four of the last six state titles in Class-AAA.

Century’s Andrew Leingang is the AAA Senior Athlete of the Year while Wingenbach was named the AAA Coach of the Year.

