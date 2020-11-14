Advertisement

Century wins another Dakota Bowl

Century beats Sheyenne in Dakota Bowl
Century beats Sheyenne in Dakota Bowl(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the second season in a row, the Century Patriots are the Class-AAA undefeated state champions.

The Dakota Bowl title was a 34-0 victory over West Fargo Sheyenne, the same team the Patriots beat for the championship last year.

The Patriots showed their physical superiority early at the Fargodome. Ron Wingenbach’s crew built a 24-0 lead in the first half. The Patriots have now won four of the last six state titles in Class-AAA.

Century’s Andrew Leingang is the AAA Senior Athlete of the Year while Wingenbach was named the AAA Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy

Latest News

Kendal Braun
ORCS’ Kendal Braun signs with Minot State volleyball
Minot High School Cheer Team
Minot High Cheer looking to defend state title
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
NSIC sets basketball, wrestling schedules in 2021
Dakota Bowl: St. Mary's beats Beulah
Saints win “AA” Dakota Bowl Title