Bismarck-Mandan community reacts to mask mandate and capacity requirements

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some in the Bismarck-Mandan community are upset at the new requirements, while others expected the announcement.

Governor Burgum’s mask and capacity mandate announcement Friday night is the topic of conversation with regulars at the Silver Dollar Bar in Mandan

“I kinda think it’s a joke,” said Mandan resident, Marvin Laib.

Co-owner, Wade Felton said creating more public health requirements puts economic pressure on his bar and other local businesses.

“I think if the Governor is trying to drive small...small town home businesses out of business, he’s doing a great job at it,” said Felton.

On Monday November 16th, all bars and restaurants will limit capacity to 50 percent, cannot exceed 150 people and must close in-person services from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Mandan residents said that’s not a good solution.

“I think that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. I mean think about it, the virus don’t come out at 10:01, it’s comes out all day,” said Laib.

Across the river in Bismarck, Tina Wetzel has prepared for this announcement for months.

“The majority of us knew this was probably going to be coming soon or later,” said Wetzel.

Burgum said in a video message Friday night that our situation has changed, and we must change with it.

The third portion of the measures suspends all winter sport and activities.

The mandate is in effect through December 13th.

Governor Burgum also said in his video message last night, 70 million dollars will be available through the Bank of North Dakota to buy down interest for eligible debt where businesses revenue was negatively impacted by COVID-19.

