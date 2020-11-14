Advertisement

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a...
Eight people were killed, including five Americans, in a helicopter crash involving a peacekeeping force in Egypt.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army on Saturday identified the five American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The soldiers were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement. The Multinational Force and Observers said the soldiers were on a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a popular Egyptian resort on the Red Sea.

A French peacekeeper and Czech officer also were killed, and a sixth American on the helicopter was injured.

The Army said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. On the day of the crash, the MFO said at that point there were no signs of an attack and it appeared to have been an accident.

The Army identified the dead as Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina; Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts; Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio; and Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, from Watseka, Illinois.

Thirteen countries contribute troops to the peacekeeping force, with the United States making up the largest contingent. The responsibilities include monitoring troop levels along the border and ensuring the freedom of navigation through the Strait of Tiran.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum issues business and mask mandates
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Friday: 13.0% daily rate; 11,876 tests, 1441 positive, 10 deaths
City logo
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Latest News

President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Trump thrills protesting supporters with motorcade drive-by
They're referring to the “Stop the Steal March” because they feel like the election has been...
Looklive from inside 'Million MAGA March'
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Saturday: 17.1% daily rate; 14,654 tests, 2278 positive, 19 deaths
LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony and benefit dinner at Cipriani Wall...
Fans create petition to make LeVar Burton next ‘Jeopardy!’ host