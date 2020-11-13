Ward County COVID-19 spike raises concerns

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 numbers in the past two weeks, which make up roughly half of the county' scases and deaths to date since the pandemic began.

Nearly 50% of the county’s positive test results have been in the last two weeks, as well as 50% of deaths have occurred in that time period. About 2% of the county’s population is active with the virus.

Testing is ongoing for the coronavirus, but Ward and surrounding counties have seen a spike in the number of cases.

First District Health Unit says in the last month the number of active cases in their area went from almost 500 cases to more than 1,600.

In the same period COVID-related deaths in their counties jumped from 45 to 135 people.

“These are very concerning numbers. We are pleading with the public to practice mitigation strategies that we have continued to state have not changed since last March,” said Lisa Clute, FDHU Executive Director.

Clute goes on to say that while they expected numbers to spike this Fall, this is an increase that should be very alarming to the community.

“We can do a lot better I think, holistically, and we just need people to acknowledge that this is about the betterment of our community so that we can get through it, we can get to a point where there’s a vaccine and then we can get back to life as normal, and that’s really what everyone is striving for,” Shaun Sipma, Mayor of Minot.

Clute said that it isn’t just waiting for the vaccine, but waiting until people can be vaccinated. She said vaccination would likely start with healthcare workers and work out from there over a period of months.

“Time and time again through natural disasters or great tragedy. North Dakotans come together to take care of one another, take care of a stranger, lend a helping hand. This is no different. A helping hand in this case is the simple act of wearing a mask,” said Sipma. Earlier this year there was mention that people needed to “flatten the curve.”

Clute and Sipma highlighted it might be time for that again.

Your News Leader wanted to hear from the people of Minot on their thoughts on the impact of COVID on the community.

“It’s our responsibility to follow particular guidelines, wear a mask, and be mindful of others. So people probably should do that,” said Lori Braasch, Minot.

“It’s incredibly sad, I think the governor should be doing more, I think there should be mask mandates. My nephew has cystic fibrosis, he gets this virus he literally dies,” said Kari Barille, Minot.

“I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better. I did have it. I did test positive, and I followed all the guidelines. I’m very cautious now about going out without my mask,” said Helen Otto, Minot.

