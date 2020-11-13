Ward County asking FEMA for help with COVID-19 homeless shelter

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County Emergency Management says it will apply for a FEMA public assistance grant to help fund a COVID-19 shelter for Minot’s homeless population.

Until recently First District Health Unit had been shouldering the burden of paying for transportation to the shelter, the room, and someone to monitor the guest.If the grant is approved FEMA would be responsible for 75% of the shelter, and the county and Minot would evenly split the other half.

“We had an intake of two or three more people into it. So, 75% of, I think we are looking at somewhere around $4,000 at this point, and this is something we can keep applying for as our costs total up,” said Jennifer Wiechmann, Ward County Emergency Manager.

Wiechmann said the earliest the county would submit invoices for FEMA to approve would be early December.

It could take them six weeks to decide or longer, depending on how many counties are applying for similar assistance.

