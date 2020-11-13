Advertisement

Ward County asking FEMA for help with COVID-19 homeless shelter

COVID-19 homeless shelter
COVID-19 homeless shelter(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Ward County Emergency Management says it will apply for a FEMA public assistance grant to help fund a COVID-19 shelter for Minot’s homeless population.

Until recently First District Health Unit had been shouldering the burden of paying for transportation to the shelter, the room, and someone to monitor the guest.If the grant is approved FEMA would be responsible for 75% of the shelter, and the county and Minot would evenly split the other half.

“We had an intake of two or three more people into it. So, 75% of, I think we are looking at somewhere around $4,000 at this point, and this is something we can keep applying for as our costs total up,” said Jennifer Wiechmann, Ward County Emergency Manager.

Wiechmann said the earliest the county would submit invoices for FEMA to approve would be early December.

It could take them six weeks to decide or longer, depending on how many counties are applying for similar assistance.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 18.2% daily rate; 6,098 tests, 1039 positive, 12 deaths
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Sanford Health logo
Sanford Fargo activates next phase in COVID surge plan
US $100 bills
$25,000 a year for life prize won in Jamestown
Dunseith woman killed in one-vehicle crash near Bottineau

Latest News

Dawson Veterans Memorial
City of Dawson helps American Legion post save Veterans Memorial
North Dakota State Lawmakers
Lawmakers return to the Capitol ahead of session
The Emergency city council meeting
Details emerge for Grand Forks County Mask Order
food bank
Aid Inc. annual Thanksgiving meal canceled