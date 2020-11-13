Advertisement

Trinity tightening outpatient visitor restrictions amid COVID surge

Trinity Health
Trinity Health(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health announced they are tightening visitor restrictions at outpatient and clinic facilities effective Monday, Nov. 16, due to the surge in community spread of COVID-19.

No visitors will be allowed to accompany a patient being seen in a Trinity Health outpatient location except for a limited number of circumstances. Visitors who meet an exception must be an adult who is asymptomatic.

Exceptions include:

Pediatric clinic – limit one parent or guardian

OB/GYN clinic – limit one asymptomatic adult visitor to accompany patient with lifting restrictions

Home caregiver – limit one caregiver who must remain in room for duration of training/education

Surgical patient – limit one support person before and immediately after procedure

Wheelchair transport – limit one caregiver for transport

Power of Attorney – limit one documented POA

Minor patient – limit one parent or guardian

CancerCare Center – limit one asymptomatic adult with each patient

All those who enter outpatient facilities are required to wear a face covering, unless CDC guidance recommends otherwise.

