Trinity tightening outpatient visitor restrictions amid COVID surge

MINOT, N.D. – Trinity Health announced they are tightening visitor restrictions at outpatient and clinic facilities effective Monday, Nov. 16, due to the surge in community spread of COVID-19.

No visitors will be allowed to accompany a patient being seen in a Trinity Health outpatient location except for a limited number of circumstances. Visitors who meet an exception must be an adult who is asymptomatic.

Exceptions include:

● Pediatric clinic – limit one parent or guardian

● OB/GYN clinic – limit one asymptomatic adult visitor to accompany patient with lifting restrictions

● Home caregiver – limit one caregiver who must remain in room for duration of training/education

● Surgical patient – limit one support person before and immediately after procedure

● Wheelchair transport – limit one caregiver for transport

● Power of Attorney – limit one documented POA

● Minor patient – limit one parent or guardian

● CancerCare Center – limit one asymptomatic adult with each patient

All those who enter outpatient facilities are required to wear a face covering, unless CDC guidance recommends otherwise.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.