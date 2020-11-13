Advertisement

Three-Peat for Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich

Dakota Bowl Class- A
Dakota Bowl Class- A(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is the Class-A state football champion for the third year in a row.

The Cardinals beat Lisbon 42-28 to win the title this morning at the Fargodome. The Broncos saw a 20-8 leave evaporate.

Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich entered the game as the number one ranked team in the division while the Broncos were ranked second.

The Cardinals have a 48-1 record over the last four seasons and its winning streak is now 37.

