Three-Peat for Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich is the Class-A state football champion for the third year in a row.
The Cardinals beat Lisbon 42-28 to win the title this morning at the Fargodome. The Broncos saw a 20-8 leave evaporate.
Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich entered the game as the number one ranked team in the division while the Broncos were ranked second.
The Cardinals have a 48-1 record over the last four seasons and its winning streak is now 37.
