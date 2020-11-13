Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Thursday: 13.9% daily rate; 14,462 tests, 1801 positive, 11 deaths
Raymond Payne
UPDATE: 68-year-old Raymond Payne has been located
Man arrested for terrorizing after threatening wife and two child with shotgun
Reggie Morelli
Reggie Morelli, patriarch of Morelli hockey family, dies at 84
Dr. Noe Mateo
Doctors talk about the rate of COVID-19 infection among family

Latest News

BREAKING: Lawmakers request AG help in District 8 fight
Chad Isaak
RJR murder trial delayed
RAW: 2 dead in explosion at Conn. VA hospital (no sound)
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM