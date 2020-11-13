Advertisement

Suspect in Mercer County drug bust upgraded to federal charges

Ronald Newhauser
Ronald Newhauser(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A man accused of fleeing police and having more than six pounds of meth has been indicted on federal charges.

Ronald Newhauser is charged federally with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

Mercer Count Deputies say Newhauser fled from them reaching speeds over 100mph in October.

Deputies located Newhauser in a field where they found two knives, $35,000 in cash, three bags of meth and two glass pipes.

According to the affidavit, deputies found more than 6 pounds of meth, 104 grams of heroin and $50,000 in cash during a search of him and the car he was driving.

