Stepping into action, from volunteers to heroes

MINOT, N.D. – A family in Minot experienced first-hand the true meaning of heroes.

For Minot Meals on Wheels volunteers Madison and Paige, Nov. 10 is a day they’ll never forget.

“It was fate that we were there. Normally we would have been there 20-25 minutes before the fire had started which means we would have been long gone and she probably would not have exited the residence,” said Madison Johnson.

When Madison and Paige Wilkie arrived at the home of 82-year-old Genevieve Stewart, they immediately sensed something was off as fire alarms blared inside the home. When Paige went inside to drop off the meal and investigate, she could smell smoke.

“She opened the door to the garage and just black smoke started coming out. And I was like oh okay. ‘Hey, honey. Like let’s go outside,’” said Wilkie.

The two volunteers helped assist Genevieve out of the home to safety, where she waited in the volunteers' car out of the cold. A neighbor heard the commotion and called the homeowner, Genevieve’s daughter-in-law, Susan Stewart.

“My heart stopped, I was at work, I ran out to my pick-up and just said ‘I’ll be back. There’s an emergency at my house.’ And I drove her as quickly as I could,” said Susan Stewart.

Genevieve was reunited with Susan as fire crews went to work.

“We all care for each other and hopefully that will continue and only get better as time goes on because we have to help each other,” said Stewart.

Giving a whole new meaning to the title volunteer.

The fire department was able to successfully put out the garage fire. No one was hurt. The cause of fire is still under investigation.

Meals on Wheels is a program that delivers meals to senior residents. They are always in need of generous volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, you can find more information at www.minotcoa.org.

