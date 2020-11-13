Advertisement

Saints win “AA” Dakota Bowl Title

Dakota Bowl: St. Mary's beats Beulah
Dakota Bowl: St. Mary's beats Beulah(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The St. Mary’s Saints are the Class-AA Dakota Bowl Champions. They defeated the Beulah Miners 17-7.

It’s the 5th state title since 2013 for St. Mary’s.

The game was tied 7-7 until :15 seconds left when Nick Schumacher kicked a 19 yard field goal.

Beulah tried a trick play on the kickoff return and a lateral pass ended up in the hands of Isaac Vandel who took it into the end zone for St. Mary’s to provide the 10-point winning margin.

Saints senior Cullen Curl is the Class-AA Senior Athlete of the Year while Dam Smrekar of St. Mary’s was named the Class-AA Coach of the Year.

