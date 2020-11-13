Advertisement

Saints in Dakota Bowl

Saints Football
Saints Football(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three of the four Dakota Bowl games will pit the number one against number two  ranked teams in their division. Class-AA is one of them with top ranked St. Mary’s verses Beulah.

The undefeated Saints were put to the test in the semi-finals by Kindred. The Vikings came within five points of St. Mary’s, it’s the closest game Dan Smrekar’s team has played in this season.

“Their passing game causes us trouble. The first half I thought we played pretty extremely well. We were up 20-nothing and it’s a tail of two different halves. They came back. We didn’t move the ball. We dropped the ball and had some turnovers, they did move the ball so I think it was a really good game for us as far as get maybe our focus back and get our physicality back a little bit against another good team,” said St. Mary’s Head Coach Dan Smrekar.

That sets up a championship contest against the Miners. Beulah’s offense forces your defense to have your eyes right, especially the linebackers.

“Just got to stay focused on the game plan and not get caught up in all of that eye candy and all of that misdirection things that they like to do," said Smrekar. "They really like to give you that fake stimulus and run the ball somewhere else so we have to stay with our game plan, stay with our game keys our linebackers can’t get caught watching all of that misdirection by the backs.”

St. Mary’s topped Beulah 21-13 in the fifth game of the regular season.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

