RJR murder trial delayed

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The trial for Chad Isaak, the man accused of killing four people in Mandan, has been moved to 2021.

According to court records the trial has been continued to June of 2021 and is scheduled for three weeks.

Isaak was charged in April of 2019 for four counts of murder, one count of burglary, concealment within a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He pleaded not guilty in August, 2019 to killing four people at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan.

