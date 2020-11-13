Patriots in Dakota Bowl

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-AAA number one verses number two matchup is Century against West Fargo Sheyenne. Both teams are undefeated.

This is the 7th time in 10 years the Patriots will be playing for a championship.

The Mustangs will test the Century defense.

“They’re multidimensional when it comes to offense. We don’t see option football a lot in the western part of the state so that’s kind of a new animal but they have capabilities to spread you offensively," said Ron Wingenbach, Century head coach. "Then defensively, they are an eight man front. They want to play an eight man front but they are flexible enough to where they can get to a two high shell if they need to and so we need to stay out of third and long situations. We kind of have to win first down.”

This is a rematch of last year’s AAA title game. Century beat the Mustangs in 2019. This is the third straight year the Patriots are playing for a football championship.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.