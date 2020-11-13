Advertisement

Parkie Pin Challenge supports those with Parkinson’s in Minot

Images courtesy: Tia Huber
Images courtesy: Tia Huber(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot woman who started a support group that helps people with Parkinson’s disease get active presented a check to the YMCA Thursday afternoon.

Holly Jacobs raised money through fundraising efforts including the Parkie Pin Challenge.

Minot residents and businesses purchased bowling pins and decorated them to support the cause.

The funds will help the YMCA offer Taekwondo, non-contact boxing, and possibly a dance class to those with Parkinson’s.

Jacobs and Tanya Gillen who works with the Delay the Disease program offered at the YMCA said the day was a success.

“It was pretty powerful. It means a lot. It was pretty overwhelming when I presented the thousand dollar check,” said Jacobs.

“For the last year, I did this all of this kind of on my own so it’s been nice to have someone go above and beyond,” said Gillen.

Jacobs also gave prizes to the first second and third place adults and children winners of the contest.

To see the winners and all the submissions visit the Shakin' Parkinson’s Up Minot Support Facebook page.

